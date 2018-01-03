MP says NTSA has failed to bring sanity on roads

Nominated Member of the National Assembly representing persons living with disability David Sankok now wants senior officials of National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to resign alleging they have been unable to bring sanity on the roads.

Sankok accused NTSA officials of collecting bribes from reckless drivers which has seen hundreds of people die and several others sustain permanent disability during the Christmas festivities.

The Nominated MP who was speaking in Narok town on Tuesday said suspending licenses of reckless drivers would not curb road carnage as such drivers find their way on the roads again.

He noted that a total of six million people in the country living with disability are allocated five percent of the National Government budget and the increase in number of those affected would force them to share the meager resources.

The NTSA was established in October 2012 through an Act of Parliament with the aim of harmonizing the operations of the key road transport departments and help in effectively managing the road transport sub-sector and minimizing loss of lives through road accidents.

About 250 people have perished in road accidents across the country in December alone.

Immediately after the Sunday accident at Salgaa area claimed 36 lives, NTSA reacted with an immediate ban on night travel by long-distance buses.

The NTSA announced a similar ban in 2016, following a spate of accidents but backtracked following pressure by transporters. The NTSA Director-General Francis Mejja directed that all long-distance travel be restricted to 6am and 7pm.

Official statistics released by December 26 show that 2,847 people had perished in road accidents compared to 2,914 during the same period in 2016.

Some 11,003 people had been involved in road accidents across the country compared to 12,881 the previous year.

Of the 2017 fatalities, 1,045 were pedestrians, 731 passengers while 308 were drivers.

While last year’s road deaths are slightly less than 2013, when 3,130 people perished in road accidents, the high “holiday season” casualties on Kenyan roads is a matter of national concern.