Munya ditches NASA to support Uhuru’s re-election

Former Meru Governor Peter Munya is back in the Jubilee fold ending his short-lived stay in NASA.

In a Statement Munya says, “After thorough consultations with our party members, elders and supporters across the Country, it has been agreed that in the best interest of the Country we support the re-election of his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta in the forthcoming Presidential election scheduled for 17th of October 2017.”

He said they will now go out and vigorously campaign for Uhuru and urged PNU members across the Country to do the same.

Just last week, Munya was welcomed to the National Super Alliance by flag bearer Raila Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka as well as principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

He was categorical that he wouldn’t support Jubilee claiming the party stole his victory in Meru, and vowed to mobilize support for Raila in the region.

It remains to be seen if he will challenge Kiraitu Murungi’s election as Governor after saying he would file a petition saying he has enough evidence that the exercise was marred with irregularities.

Meanwhile two county officials from Tharaka Nithi County have been arrested on corruption allegations.

Secretary of the County public service board Kenneth Kanga and the Secretary to the secretariat Karen Kamau are said to have been using the county seal to append official stamps in forged appointment letters for Ghost workers.

The two are set to be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

No record found.