Murang’a woman expects one child, gives birth to four instead

A woman has given birth to quadruplets at Gaichanjiru mission hospital in Kandara, Murang’a County.

Lucy Wangari Murigi who is in her mid 20’s, was expecting one child, only to be shocked at the time of delivery when she delivered three girls and one boy through a caesarian section.

The children were placed in an incubator owing to the fact that they were born underweight and 5 weeks premature.

To this, Gaichanjiru Medical Superintendent Dr. Pius Opendi said that while all the four babies were in good health despite being underweight a special monitoring programme has been set up for the mother and her babies.

A nurse has been assigned to them for special care on a visitation basis until the babies are out of the sensitive period.

Wangari lauded the Linda Mama program, government funded initiative under the Beyond Zero Campaign for helping her pay the hospital bill even as she appealed for financial aid, expressing fears that she may be incapable of caring for all four babies at the same time.

Already having another child before this pregnancy, Wangari now has a total of five children where only two were expected, and it now appears that the bundles of joy are developing into bundles of concern and worry for her.

Feeding the babies though, is a task she looks upon with trepidation.

She worries that her present accommodations are not enough for her multiplied family, and her concerns are shared by her husband, Samuel Murigi, a casual labourer, who is still coming to terms with the new responsibility.

Murigi worries that his earnings may not be sufficient for a family of seven.

“I expected only one baby, a second born…when I received news of the quadruplets’ birth I was in shock and remained in denial for a while before I could bring myself to go to see them” said a visibly shell-shocked Murigi.

Hope was in sight, however, as a well-wisher in the form of Ahadi Kenya Trust offered to employ a nanny for the children for one year as well as donating a sum of money to the couple for the purchase of formula milk for the babies.

The organisation’s CEO Dr. Stanley Kamau further promised to secure proper housing for the young family faced with the uphill task of raising their budding family.