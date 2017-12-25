Murang’a Women Rep dismisses calls for a remark of KCSE

Murang’a county woman representative and former Parliament Education Committee Chair, Sabina Chege has dismissed allegations of mass failure in the marking of the 2017 KCSE exams.

She is urging Kenyans to accept the poor results since they reflect the genuine intellectual capacity for students.

The mass failure registered in this year’s KCSE results has elicited cry and calls from education stakeholders to have the examinations remarked.

As pressure builds on the Education Ministry, Murang’a county Woman Representative, who chaired the National Assembly Education Committee in the last parliament, has come out in the defense of the cabinet secretary for education Dr. Fred Matiangi.

The MP is urging Kenyans to accept the poor results and encourage candidates who performed poor results to exploit their talents.

Sabina challenged politicians and teachers union to support the ongoing education reforms.

She was speaking at Kiawambeu church Kiharu, Murang’a County where she celebrated Christmas with elderly people.