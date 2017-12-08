Nairobi County Health Score Card to be released

National Taxpayers Association has concluded the assessment of the Nairobi County Health Score Card with the report to be released this Saturday.

The report is a culmination of assessment around three key indicators by health centres and it links the communities with the Ministry of Health in Nairobi County for the purpose of enhancing better service delivery and accountability in the education sector.

The assessment was carried out in 9 public health centres across Nairobi County between November 2016 to November 2017.

The report gives an in-depth revelation of challenges on but not limited to; access to better services,late disbursement of health funds, lack of ambulances, inadequate supply of drugs and community dissatisfaction with services offered.This has resulted to poor service delivery in the health centres.

According to Mr. Polycarp Otieno the NTA Project Officer,“While there has been a considerable increase in the budgetary allocation of health in the county budgets, there is no commensurate addition of necessary structures and staff at the health centres. It is sad that we still have to buy drugs from outside pharmacies and further the health centres can’t operate 24/7 because of understaffing”

The assessment was done with a view of linking the service delivery with the 3 key indicators.

The data is intended to provide comprehensive information to stimulate the Nairobi County Health Ministry and other stakeholders to take action.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) is a national, independent, non-partisan organization focused on supporting good governance in Kenya through strengthening citizen to government accountability.

NTA has established a partnership with the Nairobi County Health Ministry of Health to support Communities and Health Facility Management Committees to assess public health centres in Nairobi and come up with raft of recommendations to be actioned.