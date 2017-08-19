Nairobi water employees down tools

Employees of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company have downed tools over the board’s decision to send packing the managing director Philip Gichuki.

The workers claim the term of Gichuki was to end in January 2018 and it was unfair that the board disregarded the law in firing him.

The move has compelled Nairobi governor elect Mike Sonko to step in warning against incitement of employees in the company to disrupt operations.

Gichuki whose tenure expires in January 2018 had sought an extension of his contract, a request which was flatly denied by the board of directors. The Workers allege there are plans to sell the company, claims which have been denied by Sonko.

Others whose contracts have not been renewed by the company’s board include the Human Resource and Administration Services Director Rosemary Kijana, Commercial Director Stephen Mbugua and Finance Director Johnson Randu.

Separately, West Pokot Governor elect John Lonyangapuo is calling for a sober approach to efforts aimed at ending the ongoing nurses strike.

Lonyangapuo argues that a give and take approach is needed to enable nurses resume their duties after two months of industrial action.

The governor is promising a raft of reforms in the county that will among other revolutionize service delivery in the health sector.

For more than two months now nurses have stayed away from all public health facilities, demanding an implementation of their CBA. The strike akin to that of doctors has brought immense suffering to Kenyans seeking health services in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the National Aids Control Council has expressed concern that a considerable number of Kenyan women may still be delivering their babies at home.

The Council’s Deputy Director Emmy Chesire argues that this trend negates efforts put in place by the government to ensure zero maternal deaths as well as mother to child HIV transmission.