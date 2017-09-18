Nakumatt, Tuskys supermarkets agree on merger program

Nakumatt and Tuskys supermarkets have appointed a financial firm to work details of a planned merger between the two retail chains.

Nakumatt which is facing financial challenges announced today that it has settled on Tuskys to help it swim out of the liquidity woes.

Retail markets analysts Korah Karanja says the proposed merger will succeed if the two family owned retailers allow independent teams to manage their operations.

In the last one year Nakumatt Holdings has been experiencing a severe cash flow problem that has seen its employees take to the streets and suppliers withhold their products over payment arrears.

The problem has further been compounded by a litany of insolvency proceeding filed by some suppliers. This has forced the retailer to embark on a branch culling exercise to remain afloat. The retailer has picked business rival Tuskys to help it swim out of its financial quagmire.

The proposed merger will see a team of managers drawn from the two retailers take over the management of Nakumatt.

However, Korah Karanja who was part of the a team that helped restructure Tuskys two years ago says there are deep rooted problems within Nakumatt that needs to be addressed first.

Karanja says the retail sector in Kenya needs to evaluate their business model in the face of rising e-commerce and customer sophistication.

Nakumatt says it has filed the merger papers with the Competition Authority of Kenya for approval.

In recent months, Nakumatt Holdings has closed some of its outlets such as Nakumatt Ronald Ngala and Haile Selassie outlets as well as a planned closure of the Nextgen Mall.

