The countrywide weekly protests planned by the National Super alliance to push for reforms in IEBC are expected to resume on Monday.

The Alliance maintaining that there will be no election if IEBC is not restructured.

These even as Members of the Nairobi business Community said they will also stage parallel protests as well as protect their business premises from looters.

NASA has forwarded to IEBC what it calls 11 irreducible minimums that among other thing call for the sacking of the electoral body Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba among other officials.

The protests set the stage for another showdown between the police and the National Super Alliance supporters and a likely confrontation with the business community.

Flag Bearer Raila Odinga said they will hold protests twice a week to push for changes in the electoral body ahead of the fresh presidential elections slated for October 26th.

The protests will now be held on Mondays and Fridays every week even as Jubilee leaders maintain that IEBC is an independent body and should be allowed to carry out its constitutional mandate.

The controversial amendments to the election laws by Jubilee have also rubbed the opposition coalition the wrong way, with a section of its Legislators maintaining they should be dropped.