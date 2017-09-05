A huge consignment of plastic bags has been confiscated by National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) inspectors at a shop in Nairobi Central Business District.

NEMA officials made the discovery after a random inspection to establish whether suppliers and distributors have complied with the plastic bag ban that took effect on August 28th.

During the random raid on shops shop in Nairobi CBD the Authority inspectors stumbled upon piles of polythene bags neatly arranged on the shelves.

Tonnes of the banned polythene bags were confiscated in the exercise that surprised the shop owner with NEMA County Director for Environment Njoki Mukiri, confirmed that legal action will be taken against the supplier and anyone else found contravening the law.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof. Judi Wakhungu gazetted the ban on February 28, yet six months later, it appears as if the grace period was inadequate.

Mukiri clarified that all manufacturers, importers and suppliers were given until August 28 paving the way for NEMA to effect the ban.

The Authority has deployed enforcement officers countrywide to ensure compliance with the regulation.