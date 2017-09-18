New legislators start one-week induction

Members of Parliament Monday morning started a week long induction that will see them familiarize themselves with parliamentary Standing Orders and other procedures.

Members of the National Assembly are having their induction at a hotel in Nairobi while their Senate Counterparts are meeting in Naivasha.

The induction in Nairobi was opened by the National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, while Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka was opened the one in Naivasha for Senators.

The induction for both houses is expected to run up to Friday this week with the house sittings expected to resume on September 26.

Read also: Newly sworn-in MPs to go through one-week induction

Issues on the agenda will range from constitutional and transformative leadership and public trust, legislative rules of procedure, legislative budget oversight as contemplated under Article 95 of the Constitution and the Committee System.

The induction will also will be an opportunity for the lawmakers who would not have submitted their full details required by the leadership of Parliament to do so.

Across all the 47 Counties, County Assemblies are also undertaking inductions for Members of the County Assemblies (MCA’s).

Read also: Senators and National Assembly members take oath of office

National Speaker Justin Muturi has urged the newly elected MPs to proactively steer the nation to economic and social growth as they embark on the House businesses.

Muturi added that the induction of MPs was an opportunity to interact, learn from each other and foster unity of the country.

Deputy Speaker Sammy Cheboi said the induction process allows MPs to learn new things and share experiences and get to learn how to conduct and run affairs of the house.

The 12th Parliament has 186 new members who will benefit from the induction course as they may have no background knowledge in legislation.

No record found.