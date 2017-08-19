NTSA unveils new breathalyzers to curb drunk driving

The National Transport and Safety Authority – NTSA has put drunk drivers on notice as it steps up the campaign against the vice.

Deputy Director in charge of safety and strategies Dr. Dancan Kibogong while unveiling the new gadgets to measure alcohol levels in drivers said drunk driving is a major cause of road carnage in the county trend that must be reversed.

According to Kibogong, the advanced gadgets will capture personal data alongside the alcohol content in a suspect and print the same on the spot for a tight case.

And with the unveiling of the smart driving license expected soon, such offensive data will be fed on a suspects license. In the new system, the authorities have the right to withdraw a driver’s license when they reach a maximum number of offences.

Kibogong says fatalities resulting from impaired judgment of motorists driving under the influence of alcohol remains a major concern to the country.

NTSA is banking on the breathalyzers to tame drunk drivers despite hygiene concerns raised by members of the public.

