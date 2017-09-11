Nurses took to the streets Monday, to protest a directive from the Council of Governors Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mogeni advising County Chiefs to advertise for their positions.

Through their umbrella body the nurses remain adamant they will resume duty until their contentious CBA is implemented.

And as their strike enters its 4th month, they gathered at Uhuru Park before marching to Afya house singing and chanting slogans advocating for the implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Just last week, the Council of Governors asked the Governors to advertise positions held by the striking nurses in their respective Counties who did not resume duty by September 8.

Acting Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Maurice Opetu says the directive is illegal arguing that the Council of Governors can’t advertise their positions.

And while they maintain they boycott duty until their grievances are heard, West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo says those who don’t’t report to work by Tuesday 12th will lose their jobs.

Lunyangapuo argues that the nurses had no reason to strike over a collective bargain agreement that is supposed to be implemented by national government.

Prof. Longanpuo said the nurses should accept what county governments are offering and end the stalemate that has stretched for 112 days.

The Governor promised to publish an advertisement in local dailies before Friday seeking to recruit over 700 nurses to replace those on strike.