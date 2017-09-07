The Kenya National Union of Nurses now want the Salaries and Remuneration Commission circular of grading nurses be withdrawn with immediate effect.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako says the new circular has promoted senior officers while demoting low cadre nurses to the equivalent of support staff

He says the union will be moving to court to have the circular declared null and void and to request for a review of the entire job evaluation.

The circular dated 1st September by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, according to the Kenya National Union of Nurses says the commission demotes nurses’ from job group H to A the lowest in the civil service.

This means a nurse in the group H category whose entry salary point was 22,380 will now get 11,840 shillings.

Panyako says the new circular has also promoted senior officers while demoting low band nurses to the equivalent of support staff.

They now want an independent audit by a Kenya Public Service Human resource professional to review the job evaluation through the guidance of the public service commission.

The Union has threatened to pull out of COTU calling on Francis Atwoli to address the issues of health workers in the country.

And with the strike entering its 98 day the nurses have maintained their stance that they will boycott work until their grievances are heard and addressed.