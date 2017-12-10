Nyumba Kumi raises concern over of illegal firearms

The Committee on Citizen Participation in Community Policing now says first degree crimes are being committed by owners of the large number of illegal fire arms in the country.

The Committee says Kenya has close to 600,000 illegal weapons mostly in urban areas with Nairobi and parts of North rift leading.

It wants the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to repossess these weapons which are a threat to security.

The committee popularly known as Nyumba Kumi Initiative called on Kenyans to have faith and support the police service in carrying out investigations into cases of national interest.

Committee chairman Joseph Kaguthi said police are trained on the use of weapons and would not use guns unnecessarily.

Pointing to accusations by the opposition that police killed innocent Kenyans including children, Kaguthi said such reports were nor true and uncalled for.

“We have more than half a million guns owned by Kenyans illegally and we cannot say that the guns are for recreational purposes, they commit crimes that police need to investigate and what they need is time”.

Kaguthi was speaking to the press when he met security officers under Nyumba Kumi clusters at ACK hall in Naivasha.

He termed the spread of fake news and propaganda as some of the challenges they were facing in the implementation of that module of security.

Kaguthi said fake news spread in various social media sites was alarming and called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to fight the vice.

“We need to have adequate level of nationhood building and define our roles as Kenyans in maintaining security at all times”.

‘You cannot get a message bearing insults and hate and then share with others if truly you love this nation hence the reason we are calling on all of us to mindful of such people and report them to police”.

On his part, Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde said all chiefs and senior officers in the administration cycle had been trained on how to detect fake and alarming statements on social media.

Masinde at the same time said they had launched a manhunt for a group of criminals who spread hate messages and rumours on social media during the elections adding that they will brought to book and face justice.