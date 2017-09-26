Nyumba Kumi to spread its programmes to high schools

The National Chairman of the Nyumba Kumi Initiative Joseph Kaguthi, has expressed concern over the rising cases of school fires and said the initiative will spread its programmes to secondary schools.

Speaking to KBC on phone, Kaguthi who is a career administrator said the programme has worked so well in Universities.

Kaguthi who is leading his team in assessing the performance of 3,838 Nyumba Kumi (10 households) clusters in Nairobi, noted that Cyber bullying is a major problem facing the youth, a matter that required concerted efforts by all stakeholders including religious leaders.

In the assessment of the programme held in Ruai, Kaguthi disclosed that many criminal cases have been averted through the cooperation by members of the public and security agencies.

Kaguthi reitarated that the NyumbaKumi clusters should be the foundation for nationhood and reconciliation. The team will visit the Nyumba Kimu clusters in Dandora and Kariokor areas on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Kaguthi’s remarks come in the wake of concerns over the ever increasing incidences of school fires affecting the country.

It was not an accident, it was arson,” Minister Fred Matiang‘i said of the fire at the school.

Elsewhere, Mwatate Deputy County commissioner in Taita Taveta County Kenneth Gitonga has warned parents who fail to take their children to school of stern action.

Gitonga disclosed that his office has launched an operation in the villages to look for parents who are denying their children the right to education.

Speaking to the press, the DCC said already some parents have been arrested and taken to court for not taking their children to school.

The Deputy County Commissioner wondered why some parents are keeping quiet while their daughters are undergoing various problems while at home.

He blamed parents who are allegedly compromised by those who impregnate their children who later drop out of school adding that such parents will be arrested and prosecuted.

He noted that young girls are being impregnated by people well known to their families but decide not to take action after being given money by the culprits.