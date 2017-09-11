Omar takes on Kalonzo over his ‘weak’ leadership

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has declared that he will not support NASA’s flag bearer Raila Odinga in the forthcoming fresh presidential polls.

Omar who last Wednesday resigned as the Secretary General of the Wiper Party, claims Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka condoned election malpractise in Mombasa County during the August 8th general election.

“You don’t sanitise wrongs when they come from your side. When your kid beats up other kids tell him it is wrong” he told journalists in Mombasa.

Omar took on Kalonzo for what he termed as poor and double-standards leadership noting that he never supported his gubernatorial candidature.

He told Kalonzo to take political responsibility for his failures. “Kalonzo needs to take political responsibility; he has jubilee right in his bedroom. Jubilee members have been elected in his home turf Kitui. I warn all his allies to trade carefully” he said.

He added “Wiper leadership is weak, its meek, unfocused, it is fluid. You don’t know whether Kalonzo is supporting me or Joho, You don’t know what he stands for”.

Omar at the same time expressed confidence of winning the election petition he filed on Friday challenging Governor Hassan Joho’s win.

Elsewhere, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has moved to in the constitutional court court under a certificate of urgency seeking nullify the entire election conducted on 8th August this year.

According to former Gichugu MP, elections of leaders from governors, senators, County women representative, members of parliament and members of the County Assembly countrywide should be declared invalid, null and void.

In her application at the Kerugoya high court, the outspoken former Justice and constitutional affairs minister said that Presidential election was carried out simultaneously with other five elective posts and there is no way you could separate the Presidential election for nullification and leave the others.

Through his lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, Karua urged the court to refer the matter to Chief Justice so that he can constitute a bench of three judges to hear her application.

The application will be heard inter parties on Monday 18th September at the Kerugoya high court.