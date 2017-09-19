Omtata wants MP Ngunjiri declared unfit to hold public office

Human rights activist Okiya Omtata wants Nyeri MP Derrick Ngunjiri Wambugu declared unfit to hold public office over his petition against the Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a petition Omtata queries the conduct of Wambugu as a state officer, and want his petition against the CJ quashed and the CJ compensated for violation of his rights.

Omtata argues Wambugu attacked the school that trains officers of the court by alleging that the CJ created an obtuse accountability framework within the judiciary through the body that reports directly to him.

He terms the petition as wild, unjustified, malicious, and fishy which amounts to violation of the provisions of Article 73 and 75 of the constitution.

He further contends that Wambugu’s choice of singling out the CJ from majority decision of four Judges is discriminatory and erodes public confidence in the office of CJ.

Meanwhile city lawyer and Mathare MP Antony Oluoch says his life is in danger.

Oluoch who is representing a Nairobi voter in a case where the election of Nairobi County governor Mike Mbuvi alias Sonko is contested says judicial officers should not be threatened by individuals who feel aggrieved that their elections are contested.

He says the threats came after he was severally asked to drop the case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

And controversial UK Based televangelist Gilbert Deya will spend the entire period of his child theft case behind bars.

Deya was denied bail by the high court with Justice Luka Kimaru declaring that the prosecution had given compelling reasons to have him remain in custody pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Kimaru however directed that the case be heard to its conclusion within 120 days failure to which he will release the accused on bail. Gilbert Deya was on August 4th charged with stealing five children below the age of 14 at Mountain View estate in Nairobi.

The case is set for hearing on 9th and 16th October this year.