Over 1200 nurses from Nakuru issue a strike notice

Over 1200 nurses from Nakuru County have served one week strike notice to the county government of Nakuru over unpaid three months salaries.

The nurses led by branch officials of the Kenya National Union of Nurses KNUN marched to the county headquarters to deliver the notice to the County Executive Committee Member for Health Services Dr. Jonah Manjari.

They raised concern that despite a return to work formula signed between the union and the council of governors, Nakuru County was among 12 other counties that are yet to pay three months salary arrears for the period they were on strike.

They expressed concern that they have been unable to service loans and pay school fees for their children. Meanwhile, Dr. Manjari has called for a meeting with union officials with a view to resolving the issue.

Elsewhere, the health department in Laikipia County has refuted claims that they have not honoured the Nurses Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed last year between the nurses’ union and the Council of Governors.

The claims were made by the Union’s Secretary General Seth Panyako who named Laikipia as among the counties that have not honoured the agreement.

However the County acting Health and Public Service Chief Officer Donald Moghoi noted that the county has implemented the CBA and all nurses have been paid and are working.

Moghoi said that 100 nurses who have not received their salaries have nothing to worry since their dues are being processed and the money will be in their bank accounts by Monday.

The sentiments were confirmed by Laikipia Nurses Union Chairperson Purity Matu who spoke on phone noting that they have started receiving their pay and all the issues regarding the CBA were settled.

