Persons living with disability threaten to sue political parties

By Margaret Kalekye/KNA

People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) have threatened to go to court to block political parties over party nomination lists.

The PWDs claim they have been shortchanged by political parties over the names they presented to the National Assembly for consideration for nomination.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday during a disability coordination mechanism forum, the members of the National Council for People With Disability (NCPWD) claimed that political parties have replaced the names they presented with their cronies.

Nick Mac Ondioat, who is also the Chairman of the Action Network for the Disabled (ANDY) said they may be forced to seek legal redress over the matter, unless it is rescinded.

“We want to have our members who we know were born and have grown with disability and not those selected on the basis of friendship or just because they have been involved in a road accident,” he said.

Charles Juma from Siaya Disability Network, his counterpart Rockefeller Odhiambo from Homabay and Josiah Ojwanda, the chairman of the Kisumu Disability forum echoed similar sentiments, asking political parties to respect the names presented to them by their organization.

“We want people who will articulate our issues and the names presented by our organization must be respected,” said Charles Juma.

The officials concerns come in the wake of party lists that show that among those earmarked for nomination is Migori county women representative Dennitah Ghati, who was involved in a road accident last year and is now confined into a wheel chair.

The forum was attended by Kisumu County Deputy Returning Officer Edwin Nyakoyo, Nyanza Regional coordinator National Gender and Equality Commission Joseph Wasikhongo, legal officials from the registrar of political parties among others.

Nyakoyo said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) will continue to regulate political parties to promote fair nominations by adhering to the affirmative action, and ensure that PWDs have a 5% representation.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure people living with disability know electoral processes as well as empower them to fully participate in political processes.

“The participation of persons with disabilities in electoral processes in Kenya has often been limited by various barriers, including institutional, environmental and attitudinal,” noted Ondioat.

Action Network for the Disabled (ANDY), together with Handicap international (HI) and United Disabled Persons of Kenya (UDPK) is implementing an inclusive elections project funded by UK-AID under Deepening Democracy Programme (DDP).