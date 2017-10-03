Pokot leaders want perpetrators of banditry arrested

Leaders from the Pokot and Turkana communities are blaming the government for lethargy against the perpetrators of banditry attacks in the region alleging they are well known to security officials.

Led by Kapenguria Member of Parliament Samuel Moroto, leaders from Pokot and Turkana say bandits terrorizing the two communities are well known by security agencies.

Moroto who spoke during a peace meeting in Kapau, Kapedo called on the government to quickly intervene sentiments echoed by Turkana South MP James Lomenen and Tiaty MP William Kamket.

The leaders from the Pokot, Tugen and Ilchamus communities have embarked on a peace campaign which is aimed at restoring stability in the area.

In Turkana local leaders and residents of Lokichar in Turkana County are up in arms over a story that was published by a local daily alleging that illicit trade in crude oil from the Lokichar Oil basin is flourishing.

Local Nyumba Kumi Chair Morris Lotulia who together with journalists conducted a search in the area said they found no evidence of the crime.

Turkana South MP, James Lomenen, also condemned the security personnel for not following up on criminal suspects even after being given the names.

Lomenen asserted that it is the mandate of the officers to provide security to the people. He added that leaders from the Pokot, Tugen and Ilchamus communities, have embarked on a peace campaign which is aimed at bringing sanity and stability in the area.

Separately, hundreds of West Pokot county residents took to the streets carrying placards, over alleged theft of relief food supplied by the National government at their stores, meant for famine stricken families in the county.

Led by their leaders, the residents demanded that proper investigations be instituted into the matter. The leaders led by Kapenguria MCA, Madi Polokou, claim that more than 3,000 bags of maize bags distributed by the Ministry of devolution to help hunger stricken families in the county cannot be traced.

They demanded to be addressed on the issue by the county commissioner, Apollo Akelo and West Pokot deputy county commissioner, Khalif Abdulahi who were out for official duties.

However, speaking to the press later, West Pokot county commissioner, Apollo Akelo refuted the claims saying that anyone with enough evidence should report to the police for investigations to be instituted.