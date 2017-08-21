Police arrest suspect behind murder of two tourists in Mombasa

Police have arrested one suspect behind the murder of two foreigners now confirmed as Swiss nationals found dumped by the roadside in Mombasa at Nguu Tatu area of Kiembeni, Mombasa County.

Kisauni police boss Christopher Rotich says two other suspects, a caretaker and night guard, are on the run.

Rotich says the elderly couple Werner Borner Paul and Marrianne Borner was murdered in their home in Nyali estate where they had lived for more than two decades.

He says the two landed at the Moi international airport on Saturday night and were accosted as they entered their compound by people suspected to be workers and a hired hit squad.

A team of forensic detectives visited the home and dusted the vehicle that had blood stains. It is believed the two had cash on their return from Switzerland.

The incident was condemned by stakeholders from the tourism sector who termed it as unfortunate urging the police to ensure killers are arrested. They urged police to guarantee security of tourists in the region.

Elsewhere, victims of the latest Al-shabaab attack at Malili, Witu area in Lamu County have complained of massive discrimination by security agents in the ongoing Operation Linda Boni forest geared at flushing out militants that have been executing innocent people.

They claimed a notice issued a month ago directed that all families in the area report in camps from 5 pm but favored only the farmers and left out the pastoralists who live in the area.

In the latest incident four people were brutally murdered after suspected Al-Shabaab militia raided several villages.