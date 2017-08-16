Police investigate MCA-elect Kahira Wambui death threats

Police in Thika East Sub-County are investigating claims by Gatuanyaga Ward Member of County Assembly elect Joseph Kahira Wambui that his life is in danger.

26 year old Gatuanyaga Ward MCA-elect Joseph Kahira Wambui who won the hotly contested race in the just concluded general elections went into hiding moments after claiming his life is in danger.

According to Thika OCPD Julius Kyumbule, the MCA who was elected on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket recorded a statement on Saturday claiming some unknown vehicles have been trailing him to his Munyu home and that on one occasion hooded men went to his house searching for him.

Detectives are now investigating the case and working closely with the MCA’s family to get to the bottom of the matter.

Kahira says trouble started on the night of Tuesday August 8th immediately after he was announced the winner of the poll and suspects his opponents are behind his woes.

