Police investigate mysterious death of a Tana River herder

A herder has been found dead in mysterious circumstances in Asako, in Tana River County.

The Police are investigating the mystery surrounding the death of the herder whose body had visible and deep cuts in the head.

The villagers found his body at Kiwanja Ndege area in a manyatta and after identifying the deceased, called his brother and the police.

The deceased brother Mohamed Sirat says the victim had been searching for two of his camels that strayed from herd when it got late and decided to spend the night in a nearby manyatta.

Sirat called upon the government to ensure justice is done about his brother’s death.

Tana North OCPD Tom Okoth says that police have commenced investigations into the mysterious death, urging the people to remain calm amid speculations that the death was linked to inter-clan rivalry between pastoralists.

The body, after postmortem at Garissa referral hospital, has been interred at a Garissa town Muslim cemetery in accordance with the Islamic religion’s burial rites.