Police launch manhunt for killers of two tourists in Mombasa

Security personnel at the coast have launched manhunt of the killers of two foreign tourists who were murdered Sunday and their bodies dumped by the road side at Nguu Tatu area of Kiembeni, Mombasa County.

Police were alerted by pedestrians who spotted the two bodies wrapped in a blanket by the road side.

Residents said the two, believed to be a couple, may have been killed elsewhere before their bodies being dumped at the spot to conceal eveidence.

“It is like as if these bodies were brought here by unknown people at night, they are not people from the region. We want police to investigate this matter, “said one of the residents Karisa Kombe.

Kisauni OCPD Cristoper Rotich said detectives had launched manhunt to establish the motive of the killings which he said remains unknown. According to the security boss the two tourists suffered severe injuries on the neck and the head.

He said no complain of missing persons was reported to the police by Sunday afternoon.

“We were notified by residents at about 6am in the morning and rushed to the scene. We are yet to establish their nationality, our officers have launched manhunt to establish the killers and the motive of the matter,” said Rotich.

Rotich said according to the nature of the murder the two may have been brutally beaten before being bundled into the car boot. He said police recovered two mobile phones in the deceased man’s clothes that they intent to use trace the killers.

The incident was condemned by stakeholders from the tourism sector who termed it as unfortunate urging the police to ensure killers are arrested. They urged police to guarantee security of tourists in the region.