Police in Narok arrest illegal loggers

Police in Narok County have arrested three suspects after seizing over 5,000 cedar poles worth 3 million shillings from the Mau forest.

The consignment was traced to the home of one of the suspects who managed to evade a police dragnet. The three were arrested by forest rangers from the County as ongoing operation to curb rampant illegal logging in the region intensifies.

Narok County Ranger in Charge of Operation, Patrick ole Ligerai, said they made the arrests after trailing two lorries ferrying the poles after the lorries downloaded them in a compound belonging to the suspect.

The suspect and drivers of the lorries are being held at Narok police station. Ligerai said they will continue with the operation to ensure that all those involved in illegal logging in Mau Forest are dealt with according to the law.

The county official said the syndicate was well organized with loggers, pole makers and transporters as well as loaders who conduct the business clandestinely under the cover of darkness.

He, however noted that illegal logging in Mau forest has gone down since police intensified operations against the activity.

FGM

Separately, Kajiado governor, Joseph Lenku, has asked traditional circumcisers carrying out Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to end the illegal practice and direct their energy to other income-generating activities.

Lenku, who was meeting with some of the circumcisers appealed to them to engage in agriculture, livestock farming or education.

The Female genital mutilators are usually paid by the girl’s parents before they carry out the cut.

Governor Lenku spoke in Lenkisim area of Kajiado South constituency where he led an anti-FGM campaign. The practice is common in Kajiado, Marakwet, Samburu and Laikipia.

African Medical and Research Foundation Kenya organized the event where young girls were offered an alternative rite of passage in Lenkisim Ward.

Over 40,000 girls have so far undergone the alternative rite of passage in Kajiado in the last three years according to Amref Kenya director Peter Ofware, who also attended the event in Lenkisim.

Ofware said they want to fight FGM and ensure no girl goes through the cut since it’s demeaning, harmful, and unhealthy and against the law.

Tell Us What You Think