President Kenyatta takes vote hunt to Embu and Chuka

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Monday make a meet-the-people tour of Embu and Chuka as the date for the upcoming repeat poll draws near.

The visit follows the President’s address to the nation last week, when he pledged to go back to the people with his vision of unity and transformation agenda that will guarantee a free, equitable, stable, inclusive and prosperous Kenya.

“The President will reiterate his message that the Kenyan people will speak once again, and must be heard, on 26 October 2017, the date the electoral agency IEBC has set for fresh elections after the Supreme Court annulled the August Presidential polls” said State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu.

The fresh presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court was moved from from October 17 to October 26.

In a statement, Esipisu said no one has contested the number of votes the President garnered in the August 8 elections, and the margin of 1.4 million votes that separated him from his closest rival remains one of the largest in our nation’s history.

“On the back of this fact, the President will urge Kenyans to turn up in large numbers again to cast their votes to reconfirm their choice” he said.

The President has moved to consolidate his base ahead of fresh elections, and has won the support of senior politicians who batted for the opposition in the run-up to Aug. 8.

These include former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, former Meru Governor Peter Munya and former Kitui Senator David Musila.

The President has also hosted delegations from Kisii and Nyamira Counties, 10 counties of the greater Central Kenya region, Lower Eastern, four counties of Western Kenya, Narok County, and Pastoralist communities to preach his message of sustaining unity and peace in our country during the electioneering period.