Proper documentation required to ease land compensation cases

Residents of Garissa whose land will be affected by the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport corridor have been advised to get proper documentation to ease compensation.

The county’s National Land Commission acting coordinator Abdikarim Issack said it will be difficult for any person to be compensated if the land they have settled in is not properly registered.

Addressing participants during a dialogue and exchange programme in Garissa, Issack advised communities to organize themselves into groups and register under a Community Based Organization (CBO) since land in Garissa County has not been adjudicated and is classified as community land.

The acting coordinator said the residents of Garissa County can register their community land at constituency level to reap from the LAPSSET projects that will traverse Garissa Township, Ijara, Fafi and Balambala constituencies from Lamu to Isiolo.

The LAPSET which is under vision 2030 flagship project has already kicked off in parts of Isiolo and Lamu counties.

In Garissa, LAPSSET consultant companies have already done bush clearing and demarcation of the corridor.

Speaking at the forum a Garissa civil society leader Albashir Mohamed, asked those charged with the responsibility of implementing vision 2030 to take into consideration human rights issues.

Locals have had concerns over lack of civic education on the benefit and the effects of the project.

Tell Us What You Think