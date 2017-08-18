Public Service Commission invites applications for PS post

Pursuant to Article 155(3)(a), of the constitution, the Public Service Commission is inviting applications from suitably qualified Kenyan Citizens who wish to be considered for the position of the Principal Secretary.

All candidates are required to possess general knowledge of the organization and functions of the government and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity among others.

The Principal Secretary is in charge of the administration of the State Department and serves on a contract as determined by the appointing authority. According to the advert in the local dailies, applicants must be holding a masters degree.

The gross monthly salary attached to this post is Kshs. 765,188 plus other benefits as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The ability to portray and uphold a positive national image is one of the core competencies and skills required for this position.

Women, minorities, marginalized and persons living with disabilities are being encouraged to apply for these positions.

All applications should reach the commission on or before the 1st September 2017.