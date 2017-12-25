Revelers in Mombasa County usher in Christmas

The countdown to Christmas day was characterized by entertainment and feasting as holiday makers ushered in the birth of Jesus Christ in style in Mombasa.

In Msambweni Constituency in Kwale County, the residents received Christmas goodies to celebrate with their families.

Hoteliers planned the event to the last detail as domestic and international tourists enjoyed the activities as they counted down to the stroke of midnight.

Revelers enjoyed the sumptuous buffet on offer at one of the resorts. A forty kilogram cake was among the goodies that the guests were treated to as they ushered in Christmas day.

The entertainment was top notch as dancers put their best foot forward.

Top Kenyan musician Gilad later took to the stage and gave a sterling performance to wrap up the Christmas night.

Despite the high turnout of revelers in the hotels, there were concerns pegged on the high cost of staying in the hotels during the festive season and hoteliers were urged to consider special rates for the domestic market.

