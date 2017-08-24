Revenue collection in Kuria West increases by 19pc

Revenue collection in Kuria West sub-county has increased by 19 per cent since 2012 following the introduction of a One Stop Border Post between Kenya and Tanzania at Isebania crossing.

Kenya Revenue Authority regional coordinator in Western Kenya, Kevin Safari says that the post facilitated generation of 201.7 million in revenue at the end of 2016/2017 financial year and is expected to increase by the end of the current financial year.

As a way of achieving smooth trade and reducing costs incurred, Kenya has established One Stop Border Posts to facilitate ease in clearance as well as movement of people at the borders.

The Isebania One Stop Border Post at the Kenya –Tanzania border has been a wheel of fortune to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The post has increased efficiency and reduced waiting time from eight hours to a few minutes. According to the KRA regional coordinator, the center holds offices for over 11 departments involved in border transit in Kenya as well as in Tanzania.

Among the measures placed by the post is having sniffer dogs which officials say have reduced cases of smuggling of bhang where over 100 million shillings haul has been impounded in last one year alone.

By Elizabeth Kivuva