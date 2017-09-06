Lamu West Member of Parliament Stanley Muthama has condemned the constant terror attacks engineered by Alshabaab after four more people were hacked to death in the area.

The legislator called for calm while urging the national government to review the ongoing security operations and increase surveillance this as residents held protests urging the government to find a permanent solution to insecurity.

Tension remains high in the County with locals holding protests aand paralyzing transport for hours, decrying the increasing insecurity in the area.

Nearly 30 Alshabab militants attacked and raided Silini-Mashambani and Bobo villages on Tuesday night killing four more people and injuring scores.

Muthama has urged residents not to flee their homes saying he will engage security officials on way forward. He called for patience saying terror gangs that are hiding in the Boni forest must be dealt with decisively

The legislator however claimed the attacks are politically motivated and called on the Government to arrest and prosecute politicians who are involved.

Elsewhere, seven suspected gangsters were shot dead in Kirinyaga County after they were cornered by flying squad officers who had been trailing them from Nairobi.

It is believed that the criminals were planning to rob an unknown businessman at Sagana Town. The officers recovered a gun, eleven rounds of ammunition and assorted goods.