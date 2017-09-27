Scientists say space science critical for development

Scientists are appealing to policy planners to begin integrating scientific data into development plans in order to realize benefits to society.

According to the researchers meeting at the Regional Center for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), scientific data generated from the outer space, is key to dealing with the cyclic disasters that have been occasioned by a fast evolving climate which they say is detrimental to development and human survival.

Director of Surveys Cesare Mbaria attributed the failure of the Millennium Development Goals to lack of utilization of data on the resources available in the given countries which could have been utilized to spur development and alleviate poverty.

He noted that by providing coordinates using geodetic information the exact locations of a disaster can be reached with the required interventions to prevent suffering.

“The positioning (x, y, z and t) for time, of any feature on, above and below the earth’s surface is realized through space science,” said Mbaria.

RCMRD Director General Dr. Emmanuel Nkurunziza noted that the recent invasion by the Fall Army Worm that infested West, Southern and Eastern Africa, would have been alleviated had information from satellites been properly utilized.

“We must not depend on providence nor blame everything that goes wrong on fate, we can prevent these through proper usage of scientific data,” said Nkurunziza.

At the conference with the theme “Space Science Touches Lives,” scientists want synergy among both the planners and researchers to provide answers and realize sustainable development for all.

The Director of Administration at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning Amb. Julius Kandie who represented Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said the government was already utilizing space science in mapping and provision of land title deeds.

“The Ministry of Lands and physical planning has benefited from the development of space technology on the geospatial data acquisition and processing,” said Kandie

The goal of the conference is to create a platform for exchanging ideas on the application of earth observation information and geo-spatial technologies for the benefit of society.

The RCMRD brings together 22 countries including, Botswana, Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Others are, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda and Sychelles,

The rest are Somali, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.