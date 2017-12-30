Silas Tiren defends move to go to court over suspension

Embattled Silas Tiren, the newly elected Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture chairperson, has defended his decision to seek legal intervention on his suspension from the House committee.

The Moiben MP at the same time accused National Assembly Majority leader Adan Duale of dictatorial tendencies after the Garissa Township lawmaker supported the decision to de-whip them

Tiren together with three other Jubilee legislators were de-whipped after they defied the party’s position on the sharing of House committee slots.

Farmers from Tiren’s North Rift bedrock have come out to defend him saying he is fit for the job

During the election of committee chairpersons and their deputies last week, the Moiben MP defeated Mandera East MP Adan Ali, Jubilee’s preferred candidate to become the chairperson of the critical House committee on agriculture.

The court however temporary suspended that decision.

