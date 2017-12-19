Kilifi stakeholders raise concern over increased cases of child abuse

Stakeholders in the fight against child abuse in Kilifi County have raised concern over increased cases in the region.

The obtaining situation has forced the groups to devise strategies to look into ways of solving the problem and giving the community a future through child protection.

Child abuse cases in Magarini Sub County, continues to increase despite measures taken by various stakeholders to tame the vice.

Poverty, early marriages, child labour and marriage separation among adults are some of the areas that have been identified as the major cause of violation of children rights in the area.

In June this year, five community groups comprising of 20 members each from Mjanaheri, Mambrui, Gongoni, Garashi and Magarini villages initiated a community led dialogue approach that resulted in the identification of the problem and solutions to the same problems.

Through a local non-governmental organization, the International Committee for Development of Peoples, the community groups were funded and facilitated to undertake the study in 13 weeks that ended with a public declaration.

In the declaration, the groups vowed to take action on violators of children and warned fellow community members against the cited issues.

Magarini location Chief Katana Shilingi attributing high marriage separation rates as a contributing factor to child labour where children are left with no one to take care of them and are forced to work so that they can fend for themselves.

Malindi probation Officer Ben Karanja says the situation remains dire with over 100 cases handled through his office in the last two years.

He said that extensive sensitization and advocacy initiatives such as the one being undertaken by the five community groups should be enhanced and expanded to other areas.