Students must be allowed to do their exams as scheduled

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has said the national examinations should be held as scheduled, warning that any disruption would affect the performance of candidates.

The union secretary general, Akelo Misori, said the examination period should not be interfered with for political reasons.

Speaking in Kericho while attending the branch annual general meeting, Misori said rescheduling the examinations even for one week would affect the candidates’ preparations.

Misori said children’s lives must not stop because of an election. He at the same time faulted the opposition for calling for the postponing of national examinations, saying they cannot accept confusion in the education sector.

The Kenya National Examinations Council set the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination to start on October 31 and end on November 2.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates will sit for the written examination form the 6th to the 29th of November.