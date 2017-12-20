SUPKEM releases training guide to teachers

The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) is developing a training guide to empower teachers on detection of early signs of radicalization and prevention of the transition into violent extremism.

SUPKEM Programme Officer, Shahid Amin Mubari, says once the document is endorsed by stakeholders, it will be presented to the National Counter Terrorism Centre for validation.

Speaking in Isiolo County after a stakeholder’s forum seeking to validate the training guide, Mubari said the process of drafting the guide began a few months ago when it became clear that some students were leaving school and disappearing into Somalia to join the outlawed Al-Shabaab terror group.

Mubari said Supkem had noted that there was a gap since only parents, the administration and religious leaders were actively involved in fighting radicalization.

His sentiments were echoed by Isiolo Interfaith Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed Set, who said the programme will help to eradicate the menace that has led to the disappearance of more than 20 youths within the county.