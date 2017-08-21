Two suspected criminals were last night gunned down in Thika following a dramatic two-hour shootout with the police.

The two were part of a 5 member gang that had allegedly gone into hiding in Kibichoi, Kiambu County, after terrorizing residents of Kayole in Nairobi.

The criminals are believed to be members of an infamous nairobi innercity gang known as ‘Gaza Boys’.

They were also deemed responsible for the killings of two police officers; in itself an n act of retaliation after the police killed their criminal associates in a long standing game of cat and mouse with the authorities since the gang first came to the attention of the police.

In this incident, officers drawn from both Nairobi and Kiambu counties acting on a tip off from members of the public had trailed the gang from Kayole to Githunguri in Kiambu and surrounded them in an area known as ‘power line’.

The criminals attempted to escape after they realized they were surrounded and a two hour long shootout ensued.

One of the criminals known as “Willy” and believed to be the leader of this particular gang was seen taking shots at the police as he urged his accomplices to make a quick escape. He later took cover in a building and shot and injured a local hiding in the same building before being shot himself a few moments later.

Police reveal that the other criminal who was shot was named Mwaniki aka “Mwanii

Sparta” and was the husband of yet another criminal Claire Njoki Kibia aka “ClaireAdiVybz” who was shot by police in Nairobi in may while in the company of other gangsters.

Speaking after the incident, Kiambu County Police chief Adiel Njagi Nyange and Kayole OCPD Joseph Gichangi revealed that three other members of the gang had escaped, with some of them sustaining gunshot injuries of an unknown severity.

They called on residents to be on the lookout for people nursing unexplained injuries with particular emphasis on gunshot wounds.

The officers both confirmed that one civilian was injured in the shootout with the gang but was rushed to hospital and believed to out of danger.

A Ceska pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition were recovered in addition to a magazine bearing an unspecified amount of ammunition and a quantity of bhang or marijuana.

The police are on the hunt for the three remaining members of the gang who had managed to escape.

Immediately after the incident, a now famous but mysterious personality believed to be a police officer and going by the name of Hessy wa dandora, Hessy wa Kayole and Hessy wa Huruma-After 3 of Nairobi’s crime ridden neighborhoods- went on social media posting the pictures of the bodies of the gangsters with the message that essentially said, chillingly, ‘I told you so’.

This ‘Hessy’ personality has been known to reveal the identities of the members of the criminal gang known in some circles as ‘Gaza boys’, along with deadly warnings of their impending deaths at his hands.

His ‘prophesies’ have frequently come to pass and graphic photos of the deceased gangsters posted on social media, usually with a bracing and sometimes gloating message to other criminals.