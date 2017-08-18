Taita Taveta Governor-elect in court to stop probe into his certificates

Taita-Taveta Governor elect Granton Samboja has gone to court to stop the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) from conducting further investigations, arrest and prosecution over his academic papers.

Through his lawyer, Samboja claims the move by EACC recommending to the Director of Public Prosecution to arrest and prosecute him over claims of forgery of academic certificates is unlawful and malicious.

Samboja claims that EACC has sought to forcefully obtain documentary evidence from him contrary to the constitution and wants the court to declare that the alleged misleading information in the self-declaration form submitted to the IEBC did not amount to a corruption offence or a matter within the mandate of EACC.

In June this year, Granton Samboja was questioned by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives over allegations of forgery of academic certificates.He is alleged to have used the same papers to gain admission into a master’s degree course at Kenyatta University.

EACC has maintained that the recommendation against Samboja is based on a letter by Kenyatta University, disowning the degree presented by Samboja, while enrolling for a master’s course.

The EACC, DPP, Inspector General of the National Police Service and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the case.