Talks to end nurses strike continue

Kenya National Union of Nurses says it is still in talks with the health ministry and the Council of governors-COG to find a lasting solution to their predicament as their strike entered its 74th day on Wednesday.

The nurses are accusing the COG of not signing and implementing their collective bargaining agreement reached earlier in the year.

KNUN’s acting secretary general Morris Opetu is now calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to move with haste and intervene to resolve the deadlock.

Opetu further assured the nurses that the union is working closely with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to ensure they also benefit from the new salary and job evaluation restructuring being carried out by the body.

Weeks before the elections, the Union stormed out of a meeting with the Council of Governors, faulting the COG for failing to come up with an agenda that could end the impasse.

The nurses are demanding the implementation of the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement signed between their union and the County Chiefs.

The Council of Governors has since denounced the Ksh40 billion nurses CBA that was reached in December and presented to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission as proposed pay hike for nurses.

The governors have claimed they have no money to pay the negotiated health providers CBA.

Last month in a meeting at the Ministry of Labour, the striking health workers through their union said they will take nothing less than the agreed amount which it said was Ksh 7.25 billion per year and not the Ksh40 billion that the COG is claiming.

Services in most public hospitals across the country are yet to normalise.