Three people have died, while 112 others continue receiving treatment in various health centers across Tharaka Nithi County following a cholera outbreak.

The disease characterized with diarrhoea and vomiting has been reported in areas including Kamonka and Kanoro in Maara Sub County and Kathwana Prisons in Chuka Igambang’ombe Sub County.

Following the outbreak, the Kenya Red Cross Society Tuesday flagged off a consignment of drugs, 15 health personnel and two vehicles to carry out a sensitization campaign in the affected places as a way of containing the disease.

Speaking after the exercise at the Chuka County Referral Hospital, the KRCS Central manager Gitonga Mugambi said the society resolved to join hands with the county government to stop the disease from claiming more lives.

“Our officers will camp at the affected places so that they can contain the epidemic,” said Mugambi, adding that the vehicles will also assist them to travel across the county whenever a new case arises.

The County Health Executive Dr. Gichuiya Nthuraku has urged residents to observe hygiene in order to avoid further spread of the disease.

“I urge people to use wash their hands with a lot of water, drink boiled water and avoid buying food from the vendors,” he said.

Nthuraku said they were suspecting that water from River Maara was the major cause of the outbreak in both Sub counties.

So far, 50 patients are admitted at St. Orsola Mission Hospital, 25 in Tharaka Sub-County Hospital, 20 in Magutuni Sub-County Hospital, 12 in Ishiara Sub-County in neighbouring Embu county, and 5 in Chuka County Referral Hospital.