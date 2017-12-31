Two boys receive sponsorship to join Alliance High

It’s a sigh of relief for two boys in Turkana County after they received sponsorship to enable them join Alliance High School.

The two boys Esinyen Ekidor 16, and Jackson Lokusi 15, formerly from Korinyang primary school received aid from Cradle Hotel Managing Director Dr. Wanjiku Ndungu.

The duo scored 377 marks and 387 marks respectively to secure a place at the national school.

The two boys are required to report to the school between January 9th-12th next year.

“We have been touched by the story of these two boys and the management of Cradle Hotel has decided to pay their school fees as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,” Wanjiku told the press while at the hotel.

Wanjiku said the company would also establish a scheme to support other needy students from next year.

She however challenged other well wishers to assist other needy students.

Ekidor is a first born of a family of four and lives with his grandmother. He aspires to become a doctor in the near future.

“My mother is a charcoal burner and she cannot raise school fees for me. I need well-wishers to come out and help me pay the school fees,” had said Ekidor when appealing for help last week.

Tell Us What You Think