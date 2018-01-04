Turkana County Executive Committee members sworn in

Some ten Turkana County Executive Committee members were sworn in Thursday as Governor Josphat Nanok declared that the next five years of his second term will be a period of service delivery.

The ten executives sworn into office include five retained from the governor’s previous regime.

Speaking when he officiated over the swearing in ceremony, the Governor said, “This is the time for Turkana people to prosper. We are done with politics, hence my decision to work closely with the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to enable area residents reap maximum benefits out of unity of the two levels of government.”

He added that this unity will be replicated in the relationship between the County executive and the County Assembly in running the affairs of the devolved unit.

Those sworn in included Charles Lokiyoto for Water Services, Environment and Mineral Resources. Lokiyoto is the former Executive for the Ministry of Public Service, Decentralized Administration and Disaster Management, and has a Bachelors of Arts degree in Education from Kenyatta University.

Esther Lokwei was retained to head Lands, Energy, Housing and Urban Management. She has a Masters degree in Conflict and Peace Studies from Kenyatta University.

The new Executive for Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries is Christopher Aletia, formerly of the Water ministry. Aletia who also served as the Deputy County Secretary has two Masters Degrees, one in Governance and Political Transformation and another in Development Studies from the University of Free State- South Africa.

Jane Ajele retained Health and Sanitation docket which she has served for the last four years. Ajele has a bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences from Methodist University.

The powerful Finance and Economic Planning ministry will now be headed by Robert Loteleng’o, who is the immediate former executive for Trade, Tourism and Industrialization. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration- Accounting and Finance from Methodist University.

The new county executive for Public Service, Decentralized Administration and Disaster Management is Emathe Namuar who has a master’s degree in Project Planning Management from the University of Nairobi.

Benson Lokwang’ is the new CECM in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Public Works. Lokwang’ has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Sociology from Chuka University.

Anthony Apalia is one of the youngest members of the new cabinet and will be in charge of the Ministry of Trade, Youth and Gender Affairs. Apalia who has a Masters degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategic Management, is the former Director of Treasury and Director of Revenue in the county government.

Jennifer Nawoi Longor will head the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Natural Resources. She holds a Masters degree in Energy Studies (Energy Finance) from Dundee University, Scotland.

Former leader of majority and Kakuma Ward MCA Patrick Losike Lokaimoe will serve as the Executive in the Ministry of Education, Sports and Social Protection. Losike who has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University Of Eldoret unsuccessfully vied for the Turkana West MP seat in the last elections.

Members of Parliament present during the occasion were John Lodepe (Turkana Central), Jeremiah Lomorkai (Loima) and Ali Mohammed Lokiru (Turkana East).

The MPs said though members of opposition party ODM, they were ready to work with the Jubilee government for the benefit of the people. Lodepe promised that the three legislators will push for the interest of the Turkana people.

Speaker of the County Assembly Ekitela Lokaale assured the Governor that the Assembly will play its role of holding the executive arm of the county government to account, and called for unity of the two arms in serving residents.

