President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday cautioned leaders not to engage in hate speech and warned that government will take strong action against anyone who is found spreading tribal animosity.

The President, who spoke when he addressed a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting, said the party has no place for anyone who spreads hatred. “Jubilee is a national party and it represents all Kenyans of every ethnicity, religion and region,” said the President.

“Don’t be drawn into the politics of tribal animosity. We are very firm on this,” the President said.

The President told MPs from Jubilee and its affiliate parties to campaign on the platform of unity and development and should not allow themselves to be drawn into petty politics by their opponents.

Uhuru remarks come barely a day after Gatundu North MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama were arrested over remarks they made during separate political campaigns, and locked up at Pangani police station.

Kuria was charged arraigned in Court Tuesday morning over the same.

The President also said that the Jubilee Party encourages internal party democracy and the Parliamentary Group meeting, which will be held every month, will be used as a forum to nurture democracy.

The meeting was addressed by Deputy President William Ruto who urged the party’s MPs to be anchors of unity.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen also spoke at the meeting held at State House Gardens.