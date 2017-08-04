Uhuru consolidates Jubilee votes in Kiambu ahead of polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday returned to his home county of Kiambu to consolidate Jubilee votes ahead of the election on Tuesday.

The President – accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and other Jubilee leaders – addressed a huge excited rally at Kirigiti Stadium, urging Kiambu residents to turn out in large numbers to vote on August 8 and give Jubilee a resounding victory that will silence the opposition’s noise.

President Kenyatta emphasised his administration’s focus on ensuring all-inclusive development, saying over Kshs 1 trillion has been disbursed to counties in support of devolution in the last four-and-a-half years.

He cited installation of modern medical equipment in hospitals in Northern Kenya as well as two top hospitals in all the 47 counties, construction of roads across the country including the tarmacking of the first road in Lamu County, expanding electricity connection to households, provision of free maternity and one year NHIF cover for mother and child, and scrapping of exam fees as some of the initiatives of his administration that are boosting equity.

“We have laid the foundation for the country’s progress. Give us a second term to continue with the transformational agenda that is lifting the lives of Kenyans across the country,” the President said.

President Kenyatta said the only way Kenyans can prevent the opposition from derailing the progress achieved in the last four-and-a-half years is by voting for Jubilee in large numbers.

The President also outlined his action plan for the next five years top of which will be creation of 6.5 quality jobs for the youth, provision of paid internship to university and technical institute graduates to enhance their job experience and provision of free secondary education among other initiatives.

He said unlike Jubilee that is focused on lifting the lives of all 45 million Kenyans, the opposition has no interest to improve the country apart from serving their selfish ambitions.

Deputy President Ruto said the whole country will be looking to the residents of Kiambu, the President’s home county, to provide the bearing on how they will vote.

He asked them to show the way by ensuring that no voter will fail to cast their votes on August 8.

“In 2013, we defeated the opposition by 800,000 votes. This time we want to win by 3 million votes. But that will not be possible if you fail to turn out and vote on August 8,” the DP told Kiambu residents.

The DP said voting for Jubilee will entrench peace, unity and progress as well as shame the opposition which has no agenda for the country’s development.

Kabete MP Ferdinard Waititu, who is also Jubilee’s gubernatorial candidate for Kiambu, assured the President and his deputy that he will work with the residents to ensure that all voters participate in the polls next Tuesday.

“We will strive to ensure a 100 percent voter turn out in Kiambu,” Mr Waititu said.

After the Kiambu rally, the President and his deputy headed to Suswa in Narok County to address supporters before they wrap up the day with a landmark rally at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi.

By PSCU

