Uhuru: Elections are for interests of citizens not an individual

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said elections are conducted for the interests of the citizens and not for an individual.

Speaking Monday afternoon in Embu town where he addressed a Jubilee campaign rally, President Kenyatta said the constitution is clear that it is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which is mandated to conduct the election.

The President wondered as to why the opposition leader Raila Odinga is saying there will be no election and yet he holds no elective post.

“The constitution is clear that election is to be conducted by IEBC. Raila has no authority to threaten IEBC. He holds no elective position. To stand for election is his right but if he doesn’t want to, that is his problem,” said the President.

The president who was accompanied by the Deputy President William Ruto said the opposition has a right to hold demonstration in Nairobi on Tuesday because they are guaranteed by the constitution.

He however said if the demonstrators destroy property or threaten peaceful loving Kenyans, they “ will know there is a government in charge.”

“But the opposition has no role in management of elections. That is the sole responsibility of IEBC as set out in the Constitution”, said the President.

President Kenyatta said the Supreme Court ruling, too directed that IEBC hold fresh presidential election in 60 days from September 1.

He announced that he has launched his re-election in Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties, and will go in all parts of the country and ask Kenyans for their votes.

“ From today we will be selling our development agenda to Kenyans. We will continue uniting Kenyans, expanding electricity connections, building roads, providing quality health services and free secondary education to our children as from next year,” said the President.

He urged the people of the two counties to turn out in large numbers on October 26 to ensure they politically silence the opposition leader through their votes.

Deputy President Ruto said in 2013, President President Kenyatta beat Raila by 800,000 votes and 1.4 million votes on August 8.

“On October 26, we want to double the figure to 3 million,” said the Deputy President.

He asked the opposition to leave IEBC alone, saying the Supreme Court has exonerated the electoral agency of any wrong doing.

“Leave IEBC alone and face President Kenyatta on October 26,” the Deputy President told the opposition leader.

The Deputy President pointed out that the anti-IEBC campaign is meant to sabotage the election, precipitate a crisis and thus lead to talks over shared government.

“That won’t happen. The election will be held and the opposition leader can’t stop it,” said the deputy President.

Embu leaders-Governor Martin Wambora, Senator Peter Ndwiga, MPS John Muchiri, Charles Njagagua, Goeffrey King’ang’I and Cecily Mbarire- expressed their disappointment with the nullification of the Presidential election. They pledged to mobilise Embu County residents to re-elect President Kenyatta on October 26.