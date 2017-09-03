UhuRuto kick off Jubilee campaigns in readiness for fresh polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday kicked off Jubilee campaigns in Nakuru and Narok Counties in preparation for fresh elections after the Supreme Court nullified the August 8 presidential elections.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto said those in Opposition were planning to disband the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with the help of the courts.

They urged the electoral body to prepare the country for the fresh elections, suggesting that the elections should be held within four weeks.

“I want to assure the country that it is the IEBC which will carry out the fresh elections and those who want the electoral body to be disbanded are day dreaming,” said Mr Kenyatta.

“It is the same IEBC which managed the election of all MPs and Governors as well as MCAs including those from the Opposition but they have not complained. Now that we are preparing for fresh presidential elections, they are telling us IEBC will not manage the elections They should stop playing with us, we are not children,” added President Kenyatta.

Addressing rallies in Kapkures, Kaptemwa, Nakuru and Narok towns, Mr Kenyatta said Jubilee was well prepared and ready to roll its sleeves and embark on campaigns in preparation for the fresh polls.

“We want to make it clear that as Jubilee we are not worried by the nullification of the August 8 presidential election by the Supreme Court. We are ready and prepared to face our competitors at the ballot,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto said it was unbelievable that five judges could change the decision of 15million Kenyans who decided on their leaders in August 8.

The Deputy President said voters elected 170 Jubilee MPs out of 290, 800 MCAs out 1500, 27 governors out of the 47 and 31 Women Representatives out of 47, an indication that the party has a national outlook.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to continue living harmoniously among themselves and with their neighbors especially now that the country was preparing for fresh elections.

“It is impressive that our supporters have accepted the outcome of the Supreme Court and have decided to prepare to go back to the polls once called. This is a sign of maturity,” said President Kenyatta.

Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Samuel Tunai (Narok), MPs Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Liza Chelule (Women Rep, Nakuru), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Ken Aramat (Narok East), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town), Jane Kihara (Naivasha) and David Ole Sankok (nominated) among others were present.

Mr Murkomen said the Nasa leader Raila Odinga was banking on the courts to get into power through the backdoor.

“Raila Odinga should stop threatening bodies mandated by the Constitution to manage elections. Why is he telling us he has no faith in IEBC while praising the Supreme Court judges? This is hypocrisy and nonsense,” said Mr Murkomen.

Mr Murkomen told IEBC to ensure Kenyans go to the polls in the next four weeks.

Governor Tunai said Jubilee would still win by a large margin because it still commanded a large following across the country.

The MPs said they would embark on serious campaigns to ensure President Kenyatta wins with more than 70 percent of the total votes when the fresh elections are held.

“We will embark on serious campaigns to ensure President Kenyatta wins the elections by more than 70 percent,” said Governor Kinyanjui.