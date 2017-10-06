Veteran politician Kibor granted divorce from second wife

Veteran Uasin Gishu politician Jackson Kibor has been granted divorce from his second wife of 51 years after he accused her of deserting their home and mistreating him.

Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obukutsa allowed Mr Kibor, 83, to part ways with Josephine Jepkoech Kibor, 68, with whom they had seven children together.

The two met and got married in 1965 but in 2014 Kibor filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

On Friday, when making his judgment, Obulutsa said that from the evidence produced in court the relationship between the two had gone sour and chances of reconciliation are minimal.

“This marriage has fallen apart and the court can no longer hold it, I therefore dissolve it as requested by the petitioner,” said Mr Obulutsa.

On the issue of sharing property, the court said that the respondent did not make a formal request about the same, however he gave her an opportunity to lodge a claim on how their property should be divided.

Kibor said that he will set aside 10 acres of land for his estranged wife and build her a house because of her old age.“This woman is too old she has nowhere to go, I will allocate her 10 acres of land and construct her a house where she will be staying,” said Kibor.

The respondent has also 30 days to appeal.