Wajir County to improve livestock sector

Wajir’s new governor Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Mohamud has pledged to allocate more resources into the livestock sector to uplift the economic standards of the region.

Citing livestock as the lifeline of locals Mohamud said he will ensure there is value addition livestock products in the area and he use his networks to source for markets in the middle east.

90 percent of the residents in Wajir County are nomads and heavily rely on their livestock for survival. But recurrent drought has been a major concern for this community and every year they watch in pain as their animals succumb to the harsh climatic conditions.

To reversed the trend, Mohamud said he will commercialize the livestock sector to ensure the region gets adequate returns for their hard work.

He said the fruits of devolution can only be realized if the development is felt at the grassroots level.

Ambassador Mohamud a former Kenyan envoy to Saudi Arabia further said he will use the network within the Arab world to source for valuable market for livestock’s and their products.

The former diplomat said the water supply across the county is also major challenges and that his administration will develop a comprehensive water work plan to avail the critical commodity to all Kenyans.