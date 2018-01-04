Witeithie MCA stabbed by bhang peddler

Police in Juja, Kiambu County are yet to arrest a bhang peddler who stabbed Witeithie Member of the county Assembly Julius Macharia last weekend.

Macharia was presiding the inaugural Ward talent show when he spotted a youth peddling narcotic. Instead of summoning police who were around, the MCA confronted the suspect.

In a bid to grab the drug from the peddler, Macharia was stabbed with a knife on the face by the suspect who over powered him.

The suspect managed to escape during the ensuing pandemonium and confusion. Later administration police from Witeithie post unsuccessfully tried to look for the suspect in his house in the estate.

On Thursday police said they are still looking for the suspect who has since gone into hidind.

The MCA is recuperating at home.

