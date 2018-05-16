Course inspection to begin ahead of KCB Karen Masters

The KCB Karen Masters 2018 has been given a go ahead by Sunshine Tour officials to inspect the course and facilities for the tournament slotted for 19th – 22nd July 2018.

Sunshine Tour Tournament Director Garry Todd who is in the country was delighted with the overall plans for this year’s tournament.

“We are excited that preparations are in high gear ahead of this year’s KCB Karen Masters. We are here to finalize on the logistics for July and have confirmed the course as superbly maintained to host a world-class tournament,” said Todd.

Todd was accompanied by his operations team that included Dornay Lombard, Willie Scheepers, and Darren Brown to inspect the 18 hole Karen Country Club golf course and facilities.

They focused on operational details ranging from the working plans and technical specifications.

KCB Karen Masters Tournament Director Andy Watt says he is working closely with the golf superintendent to present a prodigious golf course ahead of the event.

“We are working very hard to give golfers a great experience of playing at our event, our goal is improving the stint metre to 12.5 during this year’s KCB Karen Masters Tournament”, said Andy.

The KCB Karen Masters qualification criterion for amateurs will see hundreds of golfer’s battle out for a ticket to play with the top golfers through a series dubbed “KCB Road to the masters”.

